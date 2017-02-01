Drone locates body of missing Marshall man

MARSHALL -The body of a missing Marshall man has been found according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.

A drone located the body of Anthony Redell Green Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in a remote pasture area near the intersection of Marshall-Leigh Road and John Sanders Road.

The deputy operating the drone noticed what he believed to be a human form and upon closer examination, by the drone camera, the clothing matched the description given of Mr. Green.

Green was reported missing on January 25, 2017 at approximately 11:45 AM by his brother. The pair had been walking through a wooded area of property near Harkins Lane and Marshall-Leigh Rd., when they separated while returning to their campsite.

When the brother of the missing man contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report him missing, he stated his brother was a type 1 diabetic and he had been drinking with him at a casino the night before and had not eaten since leaving the casino.

The Sheriff’s Office began an extensive search of the surrounding areas and extended the search to approximately a 5 mile area on Friday, January 27, due to numerous reported sightings of him walking on roadways.

As many as 6 search and recovery dog teams, bloodhound teams from Shreveport Fire and Rescue, searchers from Big Sandy and Winnsboro, and 40 volunteers combed through heavy woods and creeks since his disappearance.

The body was removed upon direction of Judge Clarice Watkins and has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause and time of death.



