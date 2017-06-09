Drug overdose deaths projected to reach record levels

A study released Tuesday shows that drug overdose deaths are projected to reach their highest levels ever across the United States this year.

Robert Jacobs, Director of the Methadone Clinic of East Texas, said the number of patients at his clinic continues to grow.

“We have seen an increase. especially over the last 10 years,” Jacobs said.

Susan Anderson with the East Texas Substance Abuse Coalition said that in addition to seeking treatment, providing preventative education to teenagers can make a difference.

“That's the saddest part when you see your loved ones and they aren't able to reach their full potential,” Anderson said.

According to Tyler Police, the department received 87 drug overdose related 9-1-1 calls in 2016. This year, the department has already received 60.

