Early morning fatal crash under investigation in Smith County

KYTX 12:26 PM. CST February 23, 2017

A fiery fatal crash is under investigation in Smith County.
 
It happened on Farm-to-Market Road 16 near County Road 3165.
 
Smith County DPS tell CBS19 a vehicle rolled over and caught fire on Farm-to-Market Road 16.
 
We know a woman was killed in the crash and a passenger was taken to a local hospital.
 
The cause of the crash is not known at this time.
 
They are asking drivers to avoid the area, while the crash is cleared.

