Early morning fatal crash under investigation in Smith County

A fiery fatal crash is under investigation in Smith County.

It happened on Farm-to-Market Road 16 near County Road 3165.

Smith County DPS tell CBS19 a vehicle rolled over and caught fire on Farm-to-Market Road 16.

We know a woman was killed in the crash and a passenger was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area, while the crash is cleared.

