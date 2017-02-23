Early morning fatal crash under investigation in Smith County

A fiery fatal crash is under investigation in Smith County.
It happened on Farm-to-Market Road 16 near County Road 3165.
Smith County DPS tell CBS19 a vehicle rolled over and caught fire on Farm-to-Market Road 16.
We know a woman was killed in the crash and a passenger was taken to a local hospital.
The cause of the crash is not known at this time.
They are asking drivers to avoid the area, while the crash is cleared.
