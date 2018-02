MARSHALL - Crews are on scene of a fire at an East Texas bowling alley.

Marshall Police Department says the fire began around 5 a.m. at the Maverick Bowling Center at 2401 East Travis Street.

Police have shut down a portion of East Travis Street and advise drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more details become available.

