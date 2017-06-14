Early-morning fire destroys two buildings in Hawkins, no injuries reported

HAWKINS - Two structures were badly damaged in a Wednesday morning fire in Hawkins.
According to witnesses, the fire started around 2 a.m. on West Blackbourn Street, and the homeowners were not there when it started.
One building is a total loss, and a nearby house is badly damaged and is still smoldering.
CBS19 is on scene and working to get more information.
