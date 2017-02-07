East Texans building home for wounded warrior

Rendering of new home that will be constructed in Tatum for a wounded warrior and family (KYTX)

LONGVIEW - An East Texas builder is working with a non-profit to thank one of our nation’s heroes in a big way.

As he prepares to construct a new, mortgage-free home for a wounded warrior, builder Randy Randolph is seeking community support.

Randolph, owner of JennRand Dividends LLC, is spearheading the project along with Operation Finally Home.

“It's very special, probably the most special one I’ve ever done because we're getting to give back,” Randolph said.

Since 2005, Operation Finally Home has dedicated 120 mortgage-free houses to service members nationwide.

One year ago, the group unveiled its first home in East Texas – dedicated to Staff Sgt. Patrick Rogers.

“It has taken a weight off my shoulders my wife's shoulders. Very good anchor for the children,” said Rogers.

Rogers, is still recovering from a number of injuries he suffered while serving as a medic in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I was more than happy to accept [the house], shocked, very happy,” he said. “They are a great group of people. They do everything for vets they can.”

The mission of Operation Finally Home is made possible by builders, like Randolph. At a Longview Builders Association town hall meeting, he asked subcontractors and vendors to consider helping.

“We are truly changing lives,” said Ronnie Lyles, project manager for Operation Finally Home. “These young men and women have laid their lives on the line for our country so it's the least we can do to give back and take the stress off of them of having that mortgage.”

All Operation Finally Home projects are constructed entirely by professionals. The organization relies largely on private donations to fund the houses.

Though plans for the East Texas project are well underway, the the family receiving the home still has no idea their dream will soon become a reality.

Randolph hopes the recipients can move-in by year’s end – a moment Rogers said they will never forget.

“When the new family moves in it's pure exhilaration,” he said. “You can never be grateful enough to the people that put the work into it.”

Click here for a link to the donation page. If you would like to designate your contribution to the Tatum project, Lyles said to type “East Texas project” in the form field asking for a specific home/veteran type.

(© 2017 KYTX)