East Texans celebrate National Popcorn Day

LONGVIEW - Today is national popcorn day. People around the world are celebrating this savory snack.

The benefits of working in a popcorn store never end. Popcorn Junction Owner Tyler Braxton says he has made and eaten almost every kind of popcorn.

"We can make almost any flavor," Braxton says. "We want our customers to be happy."

He starts from scratch cooking the corn, mixing it with flavors, and sometimes even coming up with new flavors. Even with being around popcorn all the time he never gets tired of it.

The National Popcorn Board estimates that Americans eat 3.5 billion gallons of popcorn a year. that is 11 gallons of popcorn per person. Also, they say popcorn is one of the most popular snacks in the world.

