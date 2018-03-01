East Texas storm clean up

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

TYLER - East Texas was battered by storms last night, leaving a lot of clean up to be done today.

According to an ONCOR representative, over 2,000 people across Tyler were without power Thursday morning.

Crews were out working all day to get power back on, and the City of Tyler and Smith County were working to get roads cleared.

Residents were also out and about assessing the mess left behind. Some use professional help for their storm clean up, others just took matters into their own hands.

“I always take care of my owns," Wayne Sutherland said.

Sutherland, 76, has lived in East Texas for over 30 years and seen his fair share of storms. He still takes care of his property, and leaves the rest to the city.

“What’s in the street belongs to the city, what’s in the yard belongs to me.”

Robin Smart from the City of Tyler said their crews worked all day, and have all roads cleared.

“We’ve had several crews out actually removing trees from the streets, working with ONCOR waiting for them to get the power lines up and out of the way so we can move in and clear the streets up," Smart said.

As for Sutherland, he has something else motivating him to get his yard clean: his wife.

“If I give her trouble, the food starts tasting funny. And I don’t like funny food,” he remarked.

As a reminder, if have trees or limbs on power lines near you, call the power company.

If they're on the streets, call the City of Tyler.

If they're on your personal property, you can take a page from Sutherland's book and handle it yourself, or call a tree service company.

