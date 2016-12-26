East Texans debating whether or not to return Santa's gifts

East Texans are returning and exhanging gifts for Christmas

LONGVIEW - Many people would not think twice about returning the Christmas gift they received this year. East Texans are among the millions who use the day after Christmas to return unwanted gifts.

"I don't want my aunt to know but this sweater has to go back," an anonymous shopper says. "If she found out I did this, she would cry."

Many of the people I interviewed about returning gifts wanted to be anonymous. Similar to the shopper quoted, the repercussions of returning a gift can be costly.

Some were ready to send the gift back immediately but other were happy. "Clothes, money and games is all I could have ever wanted," Kameron Benefield says. "I would not want to return any of it."

Many local East Texas stores are prepared for a large number of returns. "We have a no return policy, we will give the customer store credit and help them find something new," Gaudy Me manager, Bree Rawls says. "We want our customers to enjoy our merchandise."

Almost everyone I interviewed said there is no right or wrong answer to returning a gift. The important thing is being thankful for what you receive.

