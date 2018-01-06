East Texans helping others live healthy for 2018

TYLER - Fit City Tyler and other groups are working to help you lose weight this year.

Booths were set up at Broadway Square Mall to teach people ways to eat healthier.

People also came to weigh-in for Lighten Up East Texas, an annual weight loss contest.

Texas A&M'S Healthy Texas Team cooked meals and gave recipes and tips on eating smarter and staying healthy.

"Portion control and using eight-inch size of plates, helps people learn how to manage the amount of food they eat,” Texas A&M Heath expert Claudann Jones says.

They also advise people to add more vegetables into their diet.

Improving your diet can help to prevent high blood pressure and heart disease.

