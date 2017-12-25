KYTX
Close

East Texans lose their home after fire on Christmas morning

KYTX 3:59 PM. CST December 25, 2017

RUSK COUNTY - According to the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department, a home was lost after a fire broke out just before 9 a.m. on County Road 2188D in Rusk County.

The volunteer firefighters, joined by the Tatum VFD, fought and put out the fire.

Luckily, there were no injures as a result of the fire. However, the home was a total loss, according to authorities.

 

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories