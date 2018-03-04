East Texans organizing March for our Lives rally

TYLER - A group of East Texans are planning to host a march for our lives rally in Tyler. They are asking for students, teachers, parents and all concerned citizens to come to the event.

The rally will be held Downtown on the Square on March 24th. Organizers say they want to bring awareness to mass shootings in schools and start a discussion in East Texas to end them.

If you're interested or want more information please contact Jacob McLeod on Facebook.

© 2018 KYTX-TV