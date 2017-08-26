East Texans reach out to family in path of Harvey

Downed power lines and cell phone towers made contacting loved ones difficult for East Texans with family located along the Gulf coast.

Making landfall late Friday night, Hurricane Harvey would not land far from Cheyanne Cowen’s parents’ doorstep.

“I felt completely hopeless,” Cowen said.

Watching the storm on television, Cheyanne said she was glad her parents decided to evacuate their home in Port Aransas.

Cheyanne said she received a phone call late Thursday from her father who said “We’re getting off the island.”

© 2017 KYTX-TV