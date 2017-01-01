East Texans gathered at Love & War in Lindale to ring in new year to the beat of local music and barbecue.

Many who attended the event also promised to stand by their new year resolutions.

“In 2017, I want to commit more time to being a father and a husband and less time to things that don’t really matter,” one party goer said.

"I'm going to be sweeter, kinder and more loving to my spouse,” another party goer said.

JB and the Moonshine Band was the marquee band who played country tunes right up until the clock struck midnight.

Love & War is a restaurant and bar committed to serving Texas-themed food and serving as venue for local country music musicians.