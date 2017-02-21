East Texans search for local Rep. Louie Gohmert

Dozens of East Texans downtown today had just one question for their local representative. Where is Louie Gohmert?

They met across the street from a private lunch Gohmert was scheduled to host this afternoon, hoping to talk to him.

"I'm frustrated, period," says local small business owner and cattle rancher Hank Gilbert.

He says Rep. Gohmert isn't doing his job and his lack of town hall meetings is making life difficult.

"When that Representative won't take the time to speak to us, whether it's individually or with a group, then that's not representation."

In a protest called "Where is Louie Gohmert?" organizers gathered downtown and are hoping it opens the door for discussion.

The issue is not one sided either. Indivisible Smith County member Lee Hancock, who organized today's gathering, says people with all different kinds of political views are here.

"We're not outsiders, we're Republicans and Democrats. We're Independents."

Hancock says its become nearly impossible to make her voice heard. Instead of a physical gathering, a third party company is used to randomly select residents to participate in an over the phone town hall.

"He's calling people with landlines, which means not everybody gets the calls because many of us don't use landlines anymore."

We reached out to Rep. Gohmert's office for comment. According to a statement, he says safety is keeping him from holding in-person meetings.

He says in part, "the House Sergeant at Arms advised us after former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was shot at a public appearance, that civilian attendees at Congressional public events stand the most chance of being harmed or killed—just as happened there."

Despite this, Hancock says there is no substitute.

"But we can listen to him and hear from him, how he plans to represent not [only] his ideas in Washington, but our ideas in Washington."

