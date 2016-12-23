East Texans traveling for Christmas

LONGVIEW - Christmas is the second busiest travel time of the year. Thanksgiving is the busiest time. Many East Texans are traveling the world to see family and friends.

"I'm headed to Phoenix to see my grandmother," Jamie Bush says. "I'm hoping everything will go well with my flight."

East Texas Regional Airport is packed full of passengers. "As long as there are no delays I will make it to Denver," Austin Steel says. "My family is waiting for me."

Steel does not have much opportunity to see his family. He says this is actually first time flying during the holidays.

During the holiday season it is important to drive safe and do not drink and drive.

