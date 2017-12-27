East Texans use social media to donate toys

TYLER - East Texans are using the power of social media to spread some holiday cheer. Kim Ormsby, a teacher at Chapel Hill ISD is one of them.

On Christmas, she took to Facebook and posted on a Tyler area trading page asking if anyone needed children's toys.

She said so far, she's been in contact with two families who need some help.

"She's a single mom and didn't get to have a big Christmas for her little boy and then another mom whose little boy is coming up and they spent a lot of money on Christmas and weren't going to have a whole lot left over for a birthday," said Ormsby.

Ormsby said her family makes it a priority to help others in their community. She said she's still looking for families who are in need of baby items.

