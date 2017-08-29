East Texas Baptist University headed to Houston to help recovery efforts

System.Object

MARSHALL - East Texas Baptist University is comforting students who are from disaster areas.

University President, Dr. Blair Blackburn says the University has more than 20 students that are affected.

"We want our students to know that we love them and our here for them during this difficult time," Dr. Blackburn says.

The University's Miss ETBU, Taylor Rowlins, is one of the students from the Houston area. She is praying for her family and the city.

"My family is doing well and although my grandparents might have lost everything, we still have our family," Rowlins said.

The University is collecting supplies such as food, water, clothes and toiletries for a trip to Houston. President Blackburn is traveling with two other administrators to Houston on Wednesday.

They are also taking a bass team boat to help with rescue efforts.

President Blackburn says they are also planning student mission trips later in the fall. Student from affected areas are encouraged to travel with them.

If you would like to donate to the University's supplies please go to campus at One Tiger Drive, Marshall, TX 75670.

