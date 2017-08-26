East Texas becomes safe haven for Hurricane Harvey evacuees

NACOGDOCHES - Hurricane Harvey is forcing thousands of people to leave their homes and look for a safe place to stay. Many people are in East Texas tonight.

Local hotels in Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Henderson tells us they are full with people escaping the storm.

I met a family in Nacogdoches who is calling this trip a hurrIcation. They are staying positive and hoping the best for their home in Bridge City,TX.

"We spent last night in Center, TX and now made our way here to meet up with family," Michelle Prichard says. "There is a total of seven of us and we plan to at least stay until tomorrow."

Other families are in similar circumstances and hopeful their homes only have minimal damage.

