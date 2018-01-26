East Texas Boat and RV show this weekend in Longview

LONGVIEW - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, why not check out the largest boat and travel show east of I-35?

Right now, the 2018, boat and r-v show is happening at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview.

It will feature outfitters, tackle dealers, ammunition, guided hunting trips and atv's. Several people tell us they traveled to the show to pick their dream rv.

“We came to look for a one-bedroom rv with a large sitting space,” Ronnie Mccalley says. “My wife and I are retired and would like to do some traveling.”

For tickets please click here.

© 2018 KYTX-TV