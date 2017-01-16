East Texas celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MLK Day Parade group

LONGVIEW - People around the country are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Remembering a man who worked tirelessly to bring our nation together.



The belief that we're all created equal goes back to the founding of our country. For some that realization did not happen until the Civil Rights Act of 1964. An act that stopped segregation in the nation.



Dr. King's iconic, "I have a Dream" speech is known as a defining moment in the Civil Rights Movement. After Dr. King's assassination many leaders felt he needed to be recognized. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed the bill to create MLK Day.



Mount Olive Baptist Church in Longview is one of many organizations hosting parades in Dr. King's honor. Families walked from the Broughton Recreation Center to Mount Olive Church.



Many parents tell me Dr. King's non violent message is important for their children to learn.



"I want our kids to get to know people that don't look like them and the unity that can come from that," Robertson says. "Unifying our country for the next generation."



Robertson also says certain people were put here to unite everyone and that Dr. King was one of those people.







