East Texas Chinese Association celebrates Year of the Dog

TYLER - The Chinese New Year celebration is in full swing. Many taking part of the celebration at the Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.

The East Texas Chinese Association hosts the yearly event. Organizers say the event's goal is to bring the East Texas Chinese community together and provide a venue to enjoy the most important Chinese holiday together.

In addition to a traditional Chinese feast offered during the event, there will be cultural performances and entertainment provided by participants.

