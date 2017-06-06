East Texas Food Bank begins summer food program

TYLER - School is out for summer and the East Texas Food Bank is working to ensure children across East Texas have something to eat.

Tuesday marks the first day of the Summer Food Program. The program will provide children with breakfast, lunch and a snack.

According to the food bank, more than 80,000 children in 26 East Texas counties do not know where their next meal is coming from.

Tim Butler, the child hunger programs coordinator, says the program also focuses on keeping children active during the summer.

“The kids aren’t only getting a great meal every day, they're also getting enrichments from the volunteers,” said Butler. “That can be sports, arts and crafts, tutoring help, whatever the case may be.”

Parents do not need to enroll their children, any child can show up to any of the 73 locations to receive a free meal, no questions asked. If you would like to find the location nearest to you, visit the East Texas Food Bank website.

