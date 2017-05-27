East Texas group celebrates veteran's return back home

Army National Guard Sgt. Esteban Barrera

HENDERSON - Sergeant Esteban Barrera has spent the last year serving overseas. Until just days ago he was stationed in Iraq and Kuwait as an Army plumber.



He sacrificed time with his wife and three children, to protect the freedoms we enjoy every day. So, it was only right he received a special homecoming celebration today.



Barrera says it feels good to be home with his family. During his deployment, both family and civilian support helped him get through it.



A group from the Welcome Home Soldier organization invited Barrera and his family from Houston to celebrate his return home.



The group escorted him from the airport in Longview to Henderson. There he was greeted by a group that included fellow veterans.

Many veterans offered hugs and kind words of support to Barrera. Also, they held a cookout for him and his family.

Barrera has not decided whether he will go active duty, he says he wants to focus on his family and rest.

