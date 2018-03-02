East Texas gun stores see sales increase after national retailer decisions

LONGVIEW - Some East Texas gun store owners say they are seeing a rise in sales after national retailers announced new gun policies.

LL Bean, Walmart and Dicks Sporting Goods are raising their age limit to buy a gun to 21 and will stop selling AR-15 rifles.

Sportsman's Outfitters is taking advantage of big name stores new gun policies.

I called multiple East Texas gun stores and learned the starting price of an AR-15 is $500 and can rise in price by the thousands.

Still, even with profit some gun store owners say it's upsetting that these companies would react this way.

As guns fly off the shelves, the most popular item in the store is ammunition.

Different store owners tell me anytime a national tragedy occurs or new gun legislation is mentioned, sales for guns and ammunition rise.

© 2018 KYTX-TV