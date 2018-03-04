East Texas High School students showcase art at 58th annual Student Invitational

LONGVIEW - Some of East Texas's best student artists competed at the 58th annual Student Invitational in Longview.

This year high school students from 15 different schools entered 250 different works of art. Sculptures, paintings and photography were a few of the categories in the competition.

Judges say they hope students will use this event to further their interest in the art world. The event gave out cash prizes to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Several students are selling the art they showed during the competition. To learn more about purchasing please click here.

