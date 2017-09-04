TYLER, TX - Local veterans in Tyler were treated to a free waffle breakfast Monday morning. It was the Comfort Suites on Rieck Rows way of saying thank you this Labor Day.

The hotel added 3 special waffle flavors to their original and blueberry flavors. The most popular of the additions was caramel flavored.

To kick off the breakfast there was a flag line and posting of the colors.

The different veterans organizations were able to set up tables during the breakfast and speak with other veterans in the community.

