KYTX
Close
Live Video Texas Cares - Donate
Close

East Texas hotel honors veterans with free waffle breakfast

Darcy Birden, KYTX 11:31 AM. CDT September 04, 2017

TYLER, TX - Local veterans in Tyler were treated to a free waffle breakfast Monday morning. It was the Comfort Suites on Rieck Rows way of saying thank you this Labor Day.

The hotel added 3 special waffle flavors to their original and blueberry flavors. The most popular of the additions was caramel flavored. 

To kick off the breakfast there was a flag line and posting of the colors. 

The different veterans organizations were able to set up tables during the breakfast and speak with other veterans in the community. 

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories