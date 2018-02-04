KYTX
Close

East Texas Iris Society plans for 3rd annual Iris Show

Kenley Hargett, KYTX 9:57 PM. CST February 04, 2018

TYLER - The East Texas Iris Society's 3rd annual Iris Show is April 14th at the Tyler Rose Garden Center. 

To learn more about the East Texas Iris Society and show please click here

© 2018 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories