East Texas Iris Society plans for 3rd annual Iris Show
Kenley Hargett, KYTX
9:57 PM. CST February 04, 2018

TYLER - The East Texas Iris Society's 3rd annual Iris Show is April 14th at the Tyler Rose Garden Center.

To learn more about the East Texas Iris Society and show please click here.

© 2018 KYTX-TV
