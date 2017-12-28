East Texas law firm offers free taxi rides for New Year's

TYLER - As new year's approaches one local business is warning East Texans about the dangers of drunk driving. Attorney Randy Roberts said Roberts & Roberts Law Firm is offering free taxi rides in hopes of keeping drunk drivers off the road.

All you have to do is call the Tyler Taxi Cab Company and ask for the ride.

Roberts says New Year’s Eve is one of the holidays with the most DWI arrests following Independence Day. Roberts told CBS19 the city of Tyler has a higher DWI rate compared to other parts of the state.

He said in part, the rate is high because many people travel out of the county to celebrate the new year.

"There's something about our alcohol laws that does encourage people to get on the road to get alcohol or to bring it back to their home," said Roberts.

Roberts said the free rides will be offered in the city of Tyler and Longview through January 1. If you live out of the city limits, the taxi company may charge the passenger a small fee.

A DWI arrest can result in heavy fines, jail time, and even license suspension.

