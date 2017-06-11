East Texas LGBT community marches in Longview

LONGVIEW - East Texans joined millions of other Americans in a march for Gay rights in Longview. Hosted by Gay rights advocacy group Pflag, marchers chanted Love not Hate throughout downtown.

The march started at the Gregg County Courthouse and ended at the Rainbow Members Club on High Street.

"We are marching in solidarity with other Americans that are fighting for equal rights." Pflag President Christopher Manley said. "We want to help grow tolerance for the LGBT community in East Texas."

Marchers also remembered victims of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting. Forty-nine people were killed and 53 people were injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in American History.

Tomorrow will be the one year anniversary of the attack. Pflag is hosting a vigil at the Gregg County Courthouse tomorrow night at 7pm.

