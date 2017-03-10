Smith Co. man on death row loses federal appeal

HOUSTON (AP) — A man sent to death row for torturing and drowning an East Texas woman in his bathtub and then stuffing her body into a barrel and dumping it has lost a federal court appeal.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Friday arguments that 49-year-old Troy Clark should be allowed to reopen his appeals so he can show his attorneys at his 2000 trial in Smith County were deficient.

Clark was condemned for the May 1998 slaying of a former roommate, 20-year-old Christina Muse of Tyler.

Evidence showed Muse was hit with a stun gun, beaten, bound and kept in a closet before she was drowned at Clark's Tyler home.

Records indicate Clark and a friend were using and selling methamphetamine and worried she would snitch on them.

