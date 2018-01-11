East Texas mother collecting fire department shirts to make blanket for son

EUSTACE - Eight-year-old Karter Whittenberg, to his family, is the glue that holds them together. He's described as a sweet and loving boy. His mother Christin is a proud parent and she bragged about her son being an all-star basketball player at his school.

"He loves basketball," Chrisitin said. "He is a huge Golden State fan."

Karter has C1Q Nephropathy Syndrome. It's a disease where amounts of C1Q protein end up in a person's kidneys. Karter's mom said the disease eats on those organs. While the eight-year-old is recovering, Karter had a special wish for her. He wanted shirts from fire departments, all made into a blanket. His mom turned his request to Facebook and since posting early January, Fire Departments from: New York, Chicago and Germany.

Seeing the support one package at a time is surreal to Karter's grandfather, Chris Anthony, who's the fire chief at the Eustace volunteer fire department. Utlimately, Karter will need a kidney transplant. He hopes to meet the Golden State champion once he recovers.

"You sit here and think about people half way around the world thinking about your grandkid,"

While each t-shirt is a sign of encouragement. Karter said his motivation to leave the hospital and go back to playing basketball is his idol, Stephen Curry.

