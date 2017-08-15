East Texas pastors calling for peace since Charlottesville tragedy

Pastors in Longview denouncing white supremacy and calling for peace (Photo: KYTX)

LONGVIEW - After all that's occurred in Charlottesville, six pastors hoped their message of positivity and love resonated with others. When the riot flooded the news, Pastor Mia Levetan couldn't help but feel disappointed. She described the feeling to be overwhelming.

"All these violent outburst are unnecessary and truly unpleasant and vile for our society," Levetan said.

Many gathered in front of the Gregg county courthouse for a moment of prayer, song and scripture. Pastors prayed for the city of Charlottesville. They hoped there will be healing for those who've been hurt. They also prayed for East Texas. Steven Newcomp a pastor with Winterfield Methodist said true Christians are not filled with hate.

"If we can change where we are right now and that changes the next person," Newcomp said. "That's how the world becomes a better place."

© 2017 KYTX-TV