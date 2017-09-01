East Texas Salvation Army workers sent to Victoria

System.Object

TYLER, TX - Salvation Army workers from East Texas have deployed to assist areas hit by Harvey.

They have been on standby since the Hurricane formed in the Gulf last week.

The two person crew left for Victoria, Texas around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. Driving a mobile kitchen, they will bring between 750 and 1,000 meals.

They will help others with the Salvation Army provide food, water, and shelter to the people of Victoria.

The team will spend between 10 and 14 days there.

This is one of around 70 mobile feeding units that are spread throughout the areas hit by Harvey.

