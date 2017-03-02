East Texas schools celebrate Dr. Seuess Day

Students at The Brook Hill School in Bullard Courtesy of: The Brook Hill School

LONGVIEW - Schools across America are CELEBRATING National Read Across America Day. Also known as Dr. Seuss Day because the author’s birthday is March 2nd.

Students are using Dr. Seuss books to help develop their imagination and creativity. “It’s inspiring when you read,” Student Alexis Aguirre said. “Sometimes you can find out what the characters are about and what's the main character."

Students were excited for Dr. Seuss Day. The author is famous for many different books such as; The Cat in the Hat, Horton Hears a Who Green Eggs and Ham just to name a few.

"Green Eggs and Ham is my favorite book because it has a lot of rhyming words and it's really fun, "Student Ramiah Johnson said.

Teachers read to the students and the librarian dressed up as the famous Cat in the Hat. Teachers say the whole goal is to spark student’s interest in reading.

"It's really fun and you can use your imagination while reading, you can relate to the story,” Student Elena Guevara said.

