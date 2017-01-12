East Texas seeing increase in RSV patients

Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview

Doctors say one of the most common illnesses for babies IS RSV. Also known as the respiratory syncytial virus, it attacks the lungs of babies and can become serious.

Doctors also say RSV can affect anyone but it primary attacks babies under one years old. It’s a respiratory virus that can cause a simple cold, to pneumonia. It can take one to two weeks for the virus to clear.

“Almost all babies before the age of two will have had a case of RSV,” Dr. Kota says.

Dr. Sanjeev Kota, Good Shepherd Medical Center Pediatrician, says treatment for the illness varies.

To ease breathing and congestion at home:

- Place a Humidifier or cool mist vaporizer in your child’s room.

- Sit with your child in a steamy bathroom for 15 minutes.

- Try saline (salt water) nose drops or spray in infants and children.

Dr. Kota advises all parents who have high risk children to seek a medical professional immediately if their child exhibits severe symptoms of RSV.

(© 2017 KYTX)