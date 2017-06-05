East Texas summer camps for kids

LONGVIEW - Many parents dread school being out, because they now have to look for summer activities for their children.

The American Camp Association is a non-profit that helps to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for summer camps. The organization is more than 100 years old and has shared their knowledge of developing children.

During the summer, studies have also shown how important it is to keep kids mentally active. They can lose up to three months of math skills, two months of reading, and one month of overall education they learned during the school year.

For a complete listing of the ACA certified camps in East Texas please click this link- http://find.acacamps.org/

For other local summer camps and activities please click this link- http://www.doctorwick.com/camps.html

