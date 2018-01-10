East Texas teen achieves Eagle Scout rank at 13

Photo Courtesy Tyler Morning Telegraph

TYLER - When aiming to become an Eagle Scout by age 13, Madhave “ Madi” Brazeal learned that reaching his goal would require a great deal of focus, hard work and sacrifice.

“One day I remember specifically where I could have gone and watched a movie or something with my grandparents, but instead I stayed at home and did Scouts and merit badges,” Madi said. “My father (Dr. Brad Brazeal ) got it when he turned 13, so I guess you could call it a challenge.”

Inspired by the challenge, Madi , set out to complete his goal in the same troop where his father did, Boy Scout Troop 370, sponsored by Green Acres Baptist Church.

In the process, he developed a deeper appreciation for camping, cooking, first aid and what it means to be a good Scout.

“(Scouting has taught me) to be nice to other people and to try to help them no matter the situation,” he said.

He added that he’s learned about the importance of having an open mind and has gained leadership skills.

Last year, Madi achieved his goal of becoming an Eagle Scout at age 13. In November, a ceremony was held in recognition of his accomplishment.

Boy Scout Troop 370 Scoutmaster Patrick Moran said nationwide only about 3 or 4 percent of Boy Scouts achieve the Eagle Scout rank. About 24 percent of the Scouts in troop 370 achieve the Eagle rank, but Moran said achieving it at 13 is pretty rare.

“He is very goal-oriented,” Moran said. “Every position he has held, he has used that position to develop and grow.”

Madi became a Tiger Scout at age 6. He worked his way up the ranks in Cub Scouts and was elected as the patrol leader when he was in Webelos . At age 11, he achieved the Arrow of Light rank and crossed over into Boy Scouts.

His Eagle Scout project involved building an approximately 10-by-30-foot treated wood deck with handrails in front of the Anderson Cabin at the Paul W. Powell Retreat Center on Lake Tyler. In 2017, he served as an assistant patrol leader of Troop 4206 in the National Jamboree.

Madi is also very dedicated to his educational goals. He plans to become a scientist and has numerous accomplishments, having received the Presidential Award in Academics for three consecutive years.

He credits his parents, Dr. Brazeal and Dr. Asha Brazeal , as being a large source of his motivation and drive.

Dr. Brazeal said he never wanted his son to feel like he had to achieve the Eagle Scout rank at 13, but is proud of him for doing so and for how he’s seen him grow along the way.

“With me, and in my personal experience, I think scouting is something that really prepares you well for life,” Dr. Brazeal said. “He definitely has benefited from being in a leadership position."

