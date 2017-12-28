East Texas tops the chart in active flu cases

If you've got the flu, you're not the only one, the state of Texas has taken the top spot in positive flu activity according to the Walgreens Flu Index.

Top 10 DMAs* with Flu Activity 1. Tyler-Longview (Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas

2. Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas

3. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas

4. Houston, Texas

5. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas

6. Corpus Christi, Texas

7. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

8. Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.

9. San Antonio, Texas

10. Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark.

If you have a cough, runny nose, fever, aches and pains you might want to consider going to get tested for the flu.

UT Health Northeast reported, out of 284 test, 90 came back positive for the virus and more cases are being found each week.

If you haven't gotten your flu shot, there's still time, even if you've caught the virus and recovered, you can still catch other strands of it.

If you catch the flu, be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay home and away from others to avoid spreading the virus, and rest.

