East Texas Veteran seeking medical assistance

CHAPEL HILL - It's been a while since Larry Mims played his mandolin. He stopped playing it after he was diagnosed with lung cancer. He's constricted to his oxygen tank and tubes.

"I got it set from here to the bed," Mims said. "I can't go out on front of the porch and sit."

Mims and his wife Kay tried getting the help can get with veteran affairs, but Kay said she feels like her husband is being ignored. She said they thought they had the authorization number for Mims to get a pet scan; however, they received a phone call the day before their appointment canceling the scan.

Mims was left to wait for his next appointment. His cancer grew from stage three to stage four and Kay has been paying out of pocket for his prescriptions.

"Veterans shouldn't be treated this way, they wrote a blank check to the United States of America," Kay said.

CBS 19 contacted the V.A. where Mims is under, but nothing much was resolved. Kay said the V.A. are not treating it's veterans properly.

Mims can't go too far because of his condition and the clinic he goes to won't let his wife pick up his prescription. He has to wait almost a week just to get his medicine in the mail. Mims said he feels left out.

"It's just like...'we're done with you, we're gonna concentrate on someone younger that can'," Mims said.

However, he said he's not going to give up even though he feels like the odds are stacked against him. The support from his family motivates him.

