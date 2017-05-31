TYLER - A group of East Texas veterans who served during WWII arrived back home tonight after their Memorial Day trip to D.C.

During their visit to the nation's capital, the group of brave men and women stopped by the WWII Monument for a performance by Whitehouse HS band.

The trip was part of Brookshire Grocery Co.'s annual initiative, Heroes Flight to Washington D.C., to show how much the company appreciates those those who have bravely served in the armed forces.

Since starting the yearly trips in 2010, Brookshire's has taken nearly 400 veterans to D.C.

Among those in this year's Heroes Flight was 97-year-old Coast Guard veteran, Raymond Walters, who was especially impressed and honored by the band performance.

The veterans got back from their eventful tour of the U.S. capital to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport earlier this evening.

