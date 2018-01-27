Elderly man killed in Rusk Co. house fire

blaze, fire, flame background (Photo: flukesamed, facebook.com/flukesamed 0874074417)

One man died Saturday, Jan. 27 after the home he was in caught fire, according to Rusk County Sheriff's Office representative Sgt. David Roberts.

He said they got the call about a structure fire on C.R. 2015 and responded to put out the blaze.

"When we searched the property, we found an elderly man deceased," Sgt. Roberts said. "It appears he got trapped in the fire and suffered smoke inhalation."

Roberts said the Justice of the Peace will likely order an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office and they expect to bring in the fire marshal to assist.

© 2018 KYTX-TV