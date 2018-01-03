Electrical short causes Longview house fire

LONGVIEW - Firefighters successfully put out a house fire that began Tuesday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Hughey Drive in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, the was started by an electrical short in the attic. Seven people were staying in the home at the time.

Luckily, the flames were contained in the attic and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

