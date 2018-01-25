Elton John to perform 5 shows in Texas during farewell tour

Photo Courtesy Tyler Morning Telegraph

Elton John has announced his upcoming tour will be his last.

The legendary musician will complete decades of touring with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in 2018 and 2019.

The show dates include five Texas concerts — all of which are in December 2018.

Tickets for those shows go on sale Feb. 2.

Elton John hits Houston first, on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, at the Toyota Center.

He will then perform in San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Dec. 12.

Then, there are two shows in Dallas on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 in the American Airlines Center.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the artist’s website at https://www.eltonjohn.com/stories/farewell-yellow-brick-road.

