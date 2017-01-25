Emergency farm loan applications being accepted for drought loses

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) is now accepting applications for emergency farm loans due to damages and losses caused by drought occurring November 22, 2016 and continuing in Upshur, Gregg, Rusk and Smith Counties.

Smith County Farm Loan Manager, Joseph Grier, asks farmers who want to apply for emergency loans to submit their applications as soon as possible.

The deadline for applications is July 31, 2017, but Grier says if farmers wait too long, a backlog will develop and cause delays.



Generally, farmers who have lost 30% of their production or any physical loss due to the disaster are eligible for the emergency loans.



The FSA office is located at 4209 Republic Drive, Tyler, TX 75701. The telephone number is (903) 405-5676 with office hours from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. Additional information regarding Disaster Assistance Programs may be found online at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.

