Emergency Shelter opens for power outage resident

LONGVIEW - If you're dealing with a power outage and looking for help, there is an emergency shelter at the Longview Fairgrounds.

The City of Longview and Red Cross hosted 38 people Monday night and will keep the shelter open for the remainder of the week.

The Longview Fairgrounds are located at 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview, TX 75604. Also you can reach the Red Cross of East Texas at 903-753-2091.

