Employees at local business volunteer to clean headstones

TYLER - Employees at an East Texas business are commemorating Memorial Day by cleaning headstones for veterans.



Clint Benefield, the owner owner of Vapor Galleria in Tyler, said it’s their way of honoring veterans who have passed.



"Just out of respect for their service to the country, they may be fallen heroes but they're still heroes,” said Benefield. “Life or death you deserve the best treatment you can get."



The group hopes to clean up to 20 headstones on Saturday, May 27th. Benefield said the group is cleaning headstones on a first-come-first-served basis.



If you would like to have the group clean a headstone, you can call the shop at 903-747-8550. You can also contact them through the Facebook page “Vapor Galleria – Tyler TX.”

