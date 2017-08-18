ETMC Cancer Institues hosts women's luncheon

ETMC Logo

TYLER - The ETMC in Tyler is hosting a luncheon named, "Cancer, Genetics and You" to address certain things women should learn about how genetics is changing the detection of cancer on Tuesday, September 12, at the Cross Walk Conference Center at Green Acres Baptist Church.

Keynote speaker, Damini Desai Morah, MS, CGC, genetic counselor and specialist from Myriad Genetics will be featured at the luncheon.

Dianne Adelfio, vice president of the ETMC Cancer Institue says Desai "will discuss how your genetic makeup can affect the likelihood of developing cancers specific to women, as well as other cancers."

People attending the luncheon will receive a cancer genetic questionnaire to see if they should think about future testing.

Cancer physicians and genetic specialists will also be present to answer any questions.

"Genetics is leading the way in medical advancements in cancer detection and targeted treatment," said Adelfio. "This luncheon is designed to inform and inspire women to be healthcare advocates as they understand more about how the genetic code is providing a deeper understanding of cancer and helping save lives."

Ticket for the luncheon are $20 per person or a table of eight for $150. The doors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will take place from 11:30 to 1 p.m.

Reservations are required and may be made online

