ETMC to exit Trinity in August

TRINITY - After a decision not to renew their lease earlier this year, East Texas Medical Center will be leaving Trinity on August 1.

A couple of reasons given for ETMC's decision were poor utilization and declining reimbursement rates from payers like Meidcare and Medicaid.

Perry Henderson, the senior vice president of affiliate operations said, "The decision to not extend ETMC Trinity was an extremely difficult one."

Henderson also said that "the reality of the situation is that due to changes in healthcare and low patient volumes at this facility, we can no longer afford to operate a hospital in this community."

About 60 employees will be out of a job, come August. However, Henderson said that ETMC will help the individuals in their employment search.

