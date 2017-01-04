ETX Brewing Co opens in downtown Tyler

The ETX Brewing Company held the grand opening for the company’s brewery located in downtown Tyler Wednesday afternoon.

A pair of East Texas brothers are turning their love for craft beer into a family business.

Putting ink to paper, Brian and Max Gilstrap signed the lease on the brewery building and have been working on it ever since.

“We used it as an outlet to get together because he lived in Austin and, ya know, we loved hanging out together and so beer making was one of those things we could do together.

Offering 10 beers on tap at a time, the brewery will be the second fully operational craft brewery company in Tyler.

